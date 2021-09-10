Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Presima Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.