Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after acquiring an additional 158,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 179,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

