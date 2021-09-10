Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cavco Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 87,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO opened at $253.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $266.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

