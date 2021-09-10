Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 193,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,254,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $20,475,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

