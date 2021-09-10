Arizona State Retirement System Sells 315 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,529 shares of company stock worth $2,680,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

