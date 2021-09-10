Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.36.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

