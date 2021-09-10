ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €845.00 by Berenberg Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €845.00 ($994.12) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €644.25 ($757.94).

