ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $853.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $358.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $351.09 and a fifty-two week high of $868.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $769.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

