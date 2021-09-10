Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $247.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $145.31 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

