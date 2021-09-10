Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 968 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,715,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,130,817 shares of company stock worth $3,394,777,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

