Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $350,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 241,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 472.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

