Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

