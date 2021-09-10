Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $229.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.