Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £152.10 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 77.75 ($1.02) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.70. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.46 ($1.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

