Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Purchases $200,250.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,788.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00.
- On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.
DPW stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.94.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
