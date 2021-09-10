Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Purchases $200,250.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,788.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

DPW stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91,437 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the first quarter worth $409,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ault Global during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ault Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

