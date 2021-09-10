Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce sales of $14.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.56 million and the lowest is $13.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48,900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 65,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

