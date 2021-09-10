Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of ACB opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

