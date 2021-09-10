AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $29.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings of $29.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $32.94 and the lowest is $26.78. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $30.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $89.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $86.82 to $92.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $92.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $98.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoZone.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,562.18.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $1,550.56. 117,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,592.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,465.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in AutoZone by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

