Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.