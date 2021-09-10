Avantor, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of AVTR opened at $41.87 on Friday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

