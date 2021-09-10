Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $52.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

