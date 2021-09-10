Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 130 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

