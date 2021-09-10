Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.25 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

