Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

AVGR opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 820,377 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

