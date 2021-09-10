AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday.

Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 81,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. AXA has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

