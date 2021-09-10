Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Axie Infinity Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00158782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043520 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 coins. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

