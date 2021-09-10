Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Acquires A$22,895.18 in Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) insider Ben Laurance bought 305,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,895.18 ($16,353.70).

Ben Laurance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Ben Laurance purchased 49,835 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$3,488.45 ($2,491.75).

On Monday, June 28th, Ben Laurance purchased 314,812 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$20,462.78 ($14,616.27).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ben Laurance bought 224,781 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,060.33 ($10,757.38).

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ben Laurance acquired 10,407 shares of Axiom Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$697.27 ($498.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, cinema, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

