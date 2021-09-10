Axis DeFi Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $530,436.39 and $13,172.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00163208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

