B B H & B Inc. Invests $217,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

B B H & B Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.18. The company had a trading volume of 109,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.