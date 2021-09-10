Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) PT Raised to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:BW opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $587.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.