Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $18.19 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $184.06 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.19 or 0.00040126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00059072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00168874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042615 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

