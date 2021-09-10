Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Now Covered by Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu stock opened at $163.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.66. Baidu has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

