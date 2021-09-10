Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,939 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $185.37. 95,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

