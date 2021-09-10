Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 94,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

