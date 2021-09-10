Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,231. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $165.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.