Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $107.15. 212,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

