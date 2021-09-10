Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 358,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 70,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 177,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

