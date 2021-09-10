Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,487. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

