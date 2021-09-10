Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,714.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.