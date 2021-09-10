Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.63. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

