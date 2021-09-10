Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.48. 10,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.