Barclays Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €83.31 ($98.01) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of €87.38 and a 200-day moving average of €85.58.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.