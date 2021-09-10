Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.15.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$40.29.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.