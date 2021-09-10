Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €79.60 Average PT from Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €80.80 ($95.06).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday.

ETR BAS traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €64.63 ($76.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

