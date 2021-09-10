Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.54. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.