Beacon Securities Weighs in on Clean Air Metals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clean Air Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

AIR stock opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of C$43.48 million and a P/E ratio of -52.00. Clean Air Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.49.

In other Clean Air Metals news, Director James Elvin Gallagher acquired 139,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$37,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,063,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,226.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

