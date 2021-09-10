Beefy.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $85.44 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,186.67 or 0.02646322 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $85.44 million and $9.04 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00108808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.86 or 0.00528213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022018 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

