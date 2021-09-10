Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,996 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

