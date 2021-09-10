Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,362 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

