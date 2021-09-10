Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Compass Diversified worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $2,469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CODI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

